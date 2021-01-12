Godzilla Vs. Kong Will Release in Theaters and HBO Max This May
TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 17: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) A 6.6 meter replica Godzilla is lit up during a press preview at Tokyo Midtown on July 17, 2014 in Tokyo, Japan. The 'MIDTOWN Meets GODZILLA' project is in collaboration with the Japan release of the Hollywood film version of 'Godzilla' The Godzilla built on the lawns of Tokyo Midtown will host a light show everynight complete with mist, audio and fire rays. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)
Movies will still have a different feel in 2021 as the movie industry figures out how to handle major blockbusters in theaters versus streaming, or both.
Warner Bros and Legendary Entertainment have reached a settlement and ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ will simultaneously release in theaters and HBO Max on May 21, 2021!