      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

George Clooney’s Playhouse For His Kids Cost As Much As An ACTUAL House

Apr 13, 2020 @ 9:22am

George and Amal Clooney forked out a whopping $112,000 on a playhouse for their two-year-old twins complete with zip line, air conditioning, and a life-size giraffe.  And we kind of want to move in.

The two-story den will mirror the couple’s main home and come complete with a kitchen and bathroom with running water.

Those charged with handling the project include a playhouse specialist former White House design specialist. Because…of course.

MORE HERE

TAGS
George Clooney playhouse twins
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Ellen Blasted By Former Employees And Fans Over Mean Behavior
Louisville 4th Grader In Super Bowl Ad
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
This Coronavirus Parody Song Is Perfection
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE