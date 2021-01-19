      Weather Alert

Fox Unveals “Game of Talents”

Jan 19, 2021 @ 6:15am

The network that brings you “The Masked Singer” and “The Masked Dancer” is now giving you “Game of Talents” hosted by Wayne Brady. It launches in March and air Wednesdays at 9/8c (exact premiere date TBA).

Based on the international format of the same name, Game of Talents pits two teams of contestants against each other “as they attempt to figure out the surprising and sometimes bizarre hidden talents of the mystery performers,” according to the official description.

“With more than $200,000 on the line, the contestants will attempt to pinpoint fire dancers from spider wranglers, chainsaw jugglers from contortionists, and more, all before the performers let loose and strut their stuff on stage.”

 

MORE HERE

TAGS
FOX Game of Talents Wayne Brady
POPULAR POSTS
Spanx For Men Is A Thing
This Donut Pillow Is Awkwardly Viral...Can You Guess Why?
Get Paid $5K To Test House Slippers
You Laugh You Lose: Bounty On Me Head
Selena Gomez "De Una Vez"
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE