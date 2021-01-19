Fox Unveals “Game of Talents”
The network that brings you “The Masked Singer” and “The Masked Dancer” is now giving you “Game of Talents” hosted by Wayne Brady. It launches in March and air Wednesdays at 9/8c (exact premiere date TBA).
Based on the international format of the same name, Game of Talents pits two teams of contestants against each other “as they attempt to figure out the surprising and sometimes bizarre hidden talents of the mystery performers,” according to the official description.
“With more than $200,000 on the line, the contestants will attempt to pinpoint fire dancers from spider wranglers, chainsaw jugglers from contortionists, and more, all before the performers let loose and strut their stuff on stage.”
