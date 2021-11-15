Former “Bachelor” Ben Higgins Is Married

Former Bachelor Ben Higgins tied the knot with fiancée Jessica Clarke in a romantic ceremony on Saturday at The Estate in Cherokee Dock near Nashville, Tennessee.
And of course, many of your faves from Bachelor Nation were there including Nick Viall, Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs, Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconnetti, and Wells Adams, who also served as a groomsman.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Ben Higgins (@higgins.ben)
A post shared by Ben Higgins (@higgins.ben)
Higgins and Clarke, who met via social media in 2018, gushed to PEOPLE about each other days before the wedding.
“Ben doesn’t just make me want to be a better person, but he actually makes me a better person,” said Clarke. “He assures me in all of my dreams and all of my goals. I never thought I’d have a partner that accepted every part of me.”
Said Higgins: “Jessica is so incredibly empathetic and caring. She encourages me and she supports me and I know she cares about who I am and where I’m going. I’m so excited that I get to love her — and be loved by her — every single day. And I am so thankful that I found her.”
The Bachelor's Ben Higgins Marries Jessica Clarke: 'I Am So Thankful I Found Her' https://t.co/bRL99Eh55P
— People (@people) November 13, 2021
The Bachelor's Ben Higgins Marries Jessica Clarke: 'I Am So Thankful I Found Her' https://t.co/bRL99Eh55P
— People (@people) November 13, 2021
MORE HERE