Former “Bachelor” Ben Higgins Is Married

Nov 15, 2021 @ 8:54am

Former Bachelor Ben Higgins tied the knot with fiancée Jessica Clarke in a romantic ceremony on Saturday at The Estate in Cherokee Dock near Nashville, Tennessee.

And of course, many of your faves from Bachelor Nation were there including  Nick ViallBecca Kufrin and Thomas JacobsJared Haibon and Ashley Iaconnetti, and Wells Adams, who also served as a groomsman.

 

 

A post shared by Ben Higgins (@higgins.ben)

Higgins and Clarke, who met via social media in 2018, gushed to PEOPLE about each other days before the wedding.

“Ben doesn’t just make me want to be a better person, but he actually makes me a better person,” said Clarke. “He assures me in all of my dreams and all of my goals. I never thought I’d have a partner that accepted every part of me.”

Said Higgins: “Jessica is so incredibly empathetic and caring. She encourages me and she supports me and I know she cares about who I am and where I’m going. I’m so excited that I get to love her — and be loved by her — every single day. And I am so thankful that I found her.”

