First Look At Timothee Chalamet As “Wonka”

Oct 11, 2021 @ 8:28am

On Sunday, the 25-year-old actor gave fans their first look at his character in the forthcoming film Wonka, a prequel to Roald Dahl’s 1964 book Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

 

 

Chalamet will succeed Gene Wilder (1971) and Johnny Depp (2005) as the third actor to play Willy Wonka on the big screen. This story is a prequel that explores what got Willy to the point of locking himself away in a candy factory?  The movie doesn’t premiere until 2023.

