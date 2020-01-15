      Weather Alert

First It Was Pineapple On Pizza, Now…

Jan 15, 2020 @ 4:50am

Kiwi?

A viral photo of a “Kiwizza” was uploaded Sunday by Redditor nre1313 with the caption “Kiwi pizza from a Danish pizzeria, an unholy abomination.”

Kiwi pizza from a Danish pizzeria, an unholy abomination from r/shittyfoodporn

Indeed, the standard tomato-and-cheese base is freckled with pepperoni-style kiwi slices. And just like its pineapple predecessor, the fuzzy fruit topping shares its real estate with what appear to be pieces of ham.

Needless to say, social-media food fans were not pleased. “Scandinavian food is the best argument for the existence of Satan I have ever seen,” scoffed one Redditor. “A new evil has dethroned pineapple and its name is kiwi,” lamented another.

Some, however, were more optimistic. “I mean, this particular pizza looks bad, but i kinda want to try the combo,” said one adventurous eater. “If pineapple goes great on a pizza (imho) then I would not mind tasting pizza with kiwi,” said another. Even the notorious pineapple topping is becoming more accepted.

