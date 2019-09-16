Felicity Huffman Gets 14 Days In Jail For College Admissions Scandal
Felicity Huffman was sentenced to 14 days in federal prison for her role in the college entrance cheating scandal, along with a $30,000 fine and 250 hours of community service. She must report to prison on October 25th, though it is not yet known where she will be incarcerated.
She previously pleaded guilty to paying $15,000 to falsify her older daughter’s SAT scores. Huffman broke down while addressing the judge.
“I am deeply ashamed of what I have done,” she said in court. “At the end of the day I had a choice to make. I could have said ‘no.’”
In handing down the prison time, the judge said that Huffman knew what she was doing constituted fraud, but added “you can rebuild your life after this.” The prosecutor said there was “no excuse” for what Huffman did. “Most parents have the moral compass and integrity not to step over the line,” he said. “The defendant did not.”
As for Lori Loughlin, she“understands” that the only way she will avoid the same fate as Felicity Huffman is to beat the charges against her in the college admissions bribery scandal — and is determined to do so, according to a new report.
“Her only move now is to take this to court and to prove that she is not guilty of what she’s charged with,” a source close to the actress told People. “She’s scared and upset, but she’s resolved to be strong and to fight this.”