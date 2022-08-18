99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo
Feel Good: 10-Year-Old Saves Boy From Drowning

August 18, 2022 6:00AM EDT
Things took a scary turn at a community pool in Marion, Indiana when and unlikely hero jumped into action! 

Ten-year-old Floyd Karrer had been working over the summer on holding his breath long enough to reach the bottom of the pool’s deep end, and that ended up coming in handy when he noticed another kid didn’t come back up from a cannonball in the deep end. Thanks to Floyd’s quick action and dad’s CPR, they were told the boy will recover!

 

