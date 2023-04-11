Failed Music Festival Promoter Wants To Try Again…With Fyre Fest 2

Source: YouTube

The promoter of one of the worst concert disasters ever, Billy McFarland, announced on Twitter yesterday he wants to get back the saddle again. It gets better. In his tweet, he asking you why you should be INVITED.

🔥 Fyre Festival II is finally happening. Tell me why you should be invited. — Billy McFarland (@pyrtbilly) April 10, 2023

Let’s do a refresher on the first Fyre Festival that was supposed to be this luxurious music festival in the Bahamas in 2017. McFarland and Ja Rule planned it and got models Kendall Jenner and Emily Ratajkowski to help promote it as the place to be.

33 musical acts were booked and was expected to be a weekend of glamor, partying, and exclusive concerts. But then it descended into chaos. Guests were shocked with the lack of food, housing, and security, which were obviously not the luxury accommodations they were promised. Flights out of part of the island were canceled, leaving people stranded. Workers were left unpaid. Afterward, McFarland was charged with wire fraud and served almost 4 years of a 6-year sentence in prison. PRISON. So now he thinks he can pull it off with Fyre Fest 2?