Facebook Has a Dating App and Secret Crush!?
Facebook knows a LOT about you but now, it’s gonna know a little more about your dating life, thanks to it’s new dating app!
The app is brand new as of Thursday but began in Columbia a year ago. The feature is available as a mobile app for ages 18 and up however, the dating profile is separate from your main Facebook information.
You’ll be able to create your dating profile. Facebook will match you with people based on your profile. Our next big question is how does this relate to our Facebook friends?
You won’t be able to see current Facebook friends unless you enable the “Secret Crush” feature. If someone you know is also interested, they’ll let you know! People have thoughts on the app!
