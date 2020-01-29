      Weather Alert

Emilio Estevez is Returning as Coach Bombay in Disney+ ‘Mighty Ducks’ Reboot

Jan 29, 2020 @ 8:51am

EMILIOOOOO!!! The Quack attack is officially back! Disney+ is officially launching a new Mighty Duck series and Coach Bombay is returning!

The original movie came out in 1992, and there were sequels in ’94 and ’96. Emilio will return as Coach Gordon Bombay . . . whom he played in the 1992 original and the sequel, “D2: The Mighty Ducks”, two years later.  He only had a cameo in the third movie in 1996, but he’s all in for the new series.

TAGS
Disney Disney Plus emilio estevez Mighty Ducks the mighty ducks
POPULAR POSTS
Big Bang Theory Stars Set to Star in a New Show to take Place in Louisville
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
At a Twista Concert, Sign Language Interpreter Becomes the Real Star
Listen Now On Alexa!
Privacy Policy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE