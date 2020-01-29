Emilio Estevez is Returning as Coach Bombay in Disney+ ‘Mighty Ducks’ Reboot
EMILIOOOOO!!! The Quack attack is officially back! Disney+ is officially launching a new Mighty Duck series and Coach Bombay is returning!
The original movie came out in 1992, and there were sequels in ’94 and ’96. Emilio will return as Coach Gordon Bombay . . . whom he played in the 1992 original and the sequel, “D2: The Mighty Ducks”, two years later. He only had a cameo in the third movie in 1996, but he’s all in for the new series.