Ed Sheeran Launches His Own Hot Sauce

Throwback to when Ed Sheeran was on Hot Ones! He has been outspoken about his love for ketchup in the past, but he’s switching gears to his own hot sauce ventures: Tingly Ted’s!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos)

Perhaps the best part of his personal post about it is when he used the hashtag saying “The Rock has tequila. I have hot sauce.”

Ed is hoping to making this condiment “the ketchup of hot sauces” explaining that it’s a not-so-hot version of your average hot sauce.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tingly Ted’s (@tinglyteds)

According to the Tingly Ted’s website, there are two versions: Tingly and Xtra Tingly.