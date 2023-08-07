99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Ed Sheeran Helps With Gender Reveal At His Show

August 7, 2023 9:00AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

A couple at Ed Sheeran’s Mathematics Tour stop in Kansas City got Ed to help with their gender reveal on stage.

He actually stopped singing the song “Perfect” to read what was in the envelope passed to him.  

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos)

The crowd erupted when he announced “It’s a girl!” Then Ed added, “Can I just say, as a father of two daughters, this is very awesome.”. (He and his wife, Cherry Seaborn share two daughters, Jupiter and Lyra.)

More about:
Ed Sheeran
gender reveal
Kansas City
Mathematics tour

POPULAR POSTS

1

This New Flavor of Skittles Will Wreck You
2

Taylor Swift Adds 15 North American Dates to 'Eras Tour' in 2024
3

Lizzo's Documentary Director Says She Quit Due To A "Toxic" Environment
4

"The Queen of Chaos" Is From Kentucky
5

This Guy Has Made A Career Of Being An Extra In Over 100 Movies And Shows

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE