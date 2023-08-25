99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Ed Sheeran Announces His Second New Album This Year

August 25, 2023 7:34AM EDT
Source: YouTube

Ed Sheeran finally confirmed the clues he’s been laying out on social media that a new album is coming this fall! Autumn Variations will be his second album in six months out on September 29th.

“Last autumn, I found that my friends and I were going through so many life changes. After the heat of the summer, everything either calmed, settled, fell apart, came to a head, or imploded,” “When I went through a difficult time at the start of last year, writing songs helped me understand my feelings and come to terms with what was going on.”

The record drops a week after Sheeran’s current Mathematics world tour ends its North American leg in Los Angeles on September 23rd — the first day of autumn.

