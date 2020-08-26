Earn $1000 To Digital Detox In An RV For Two Days
Young man's hands holding and touching a smart phone.
Yep…it’s just 48 hours living in an RV in the woods, and you could earn a cool $1000!
A satellite internet service provider based in Salt Lake City, said one randomly selected applicant for the “Digital Detox Challenge” will receive$1,000 in exchange for spending 48 hours living out of an RV at a U.S. national park without any Internet or phone service. You’ll also get a stipend in addition to the $1,000 prize to cover the cost of renting an RV for the two-day adventure.
At the end of the 48 hours, they will give you an Internet hotspot to share details of the experience online. You can apply if you are over age 25 with a valid driver’s license and eligible to work in the United States. A winner will be announced Sept 23.
MORE HERE
APPLY HERE