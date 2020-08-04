      Breaking News
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Just Bought The XFL

Aug 4, 2020 @ 7:34am
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 13: Dwayne Johnson arrives at the premiere of Universal Pictures' "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw" at Dolby Theatre on July 13, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The XFL has a new owner – Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

The Rock, who’s very familiar with previous owner Vince McMahon, was part of an investment group that purchased the defunct football league for $15 million.

The XFL attempted a return earlier this year but made it just five weeks into the season before the pandemic shut down the sports world. It declared Chapter 11 bankruptcy in April.

Johnson, a former college football star at Miami, promised to turn the league into “something special” and says the purchase was driven by “my passion for the game and my desire to always take care of the fans”.

