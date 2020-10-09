Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Is The Most Followed Man In America
LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 05: Dwayne Johnson at the UK Premiere of JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL at Odeon IMAX Waterloo on December 05, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for Sony)
The Rock may be stuck at home, but that doesn’t mean he can’t slap on a tux to accept his latest accolade. In this case, becoming the “#1 Followed Man in America” after racking up over 300 million followers across all of his social media channels. While looking dapper in a shirt tux and bow-tie, The Rock celebrated the news on Instagram where the bulk of his viral fame lies. He recently passed 200 million followers just on that channel alone.
https://www.instagram.com/tv/CGFQHtUlHWd/?utm_source=ig_embed
Oh yeah, and that tequila, he’s sipping is his own brand, Teramana. The Rock also revealed that he’s broken a Guinness World Record for being the “#1 followed American man in the world,”