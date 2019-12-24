Drake Is Back With New Song & Video
Drake returned to end the year off right and dropped off a new song and video as a holiday gift to his fans. War sees Drizzy and his Canadian cohort, The Weeknd, back on the same track, signaling that the two may have patched things up. The two Artists have been in an on again off again beef since they worked on Drake’s “Take Care” album.
The visual sees Drake and his crew hit the Canadian slopes to show off their skiing skills. War is also expected to appear on Drake’s upcoming sixth studio album, tentatively named D6, “War” teases an aggressive side of Drake that addresses his opposition with pointed lines.
The track is included on the newly released El-Kuumba Tape Vol. 1. The tape is a collaboration between OVO’s Oliver El-Khatib and Kuumba International.
Earlier this year The Weeknd took a shot at Drake over his secret son on Gesaffelstein’s “Lost In The Fire” at that time the beef was seemingly in full force. Hopefully, 2020 will bring these two musical heavyweights back together for a real OVOXO reunion. It would surely make the world and more importantly Canada a better place.