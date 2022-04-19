Dog Rescued From Dogfighting Ring Finds New Home In Louisville

Photo Credit: WAVE3
A dog saved from one of New York’s largest dogfighting rings is enjoying the best life possible thanks to her new adoptive family in Louisville and the rescuers who saved her.
Nearly 100 dogs living in deplorable conditions in basements, garages, and sheds with no food and water were rescued from 10 Long Island properties operating as dogfighting rings last year. Many suffered injuries in the ring, including Arlo, a Pitbull with a kind heart and lots of love to give. After she was saved, Arlo got treatment at St. Louis’ Even Chance Pit Bull Advocacy + Resources + Rescue, was given one-on-one training, and then found a forever home.
Savee Dalgo, an ASPCA coordinator, said, “Her adopter, Jonathan, heard of Even Chance as his girlfriend also adopted a dogfighting survivor from them a few years ago who was rescued from a previous ASPCA case.”