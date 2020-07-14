      Breaking News
DJ Khaled Announces Two Songs Featuring Drake Dropping Friday

Jul 14, 2020 @ 6:59am
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 14: DJ Khaled attends the 2018 Fox Network Upfront at Wollman Rink, Central Park on May 14, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

DJ Khaled is not bringing us ‘another one,’ he’s bringing us two songs featuring Drake this Friday!

After weeks of teases, DJ Khaled made the official announcement on Twitter.

The tweet reads, “2 KEYS 2 ANTHEMS 2 DJ KHALED FEAT. @Drake THIS FRIDAY! THURSDAY 12 MIDNIGHT, EACH KEY LEADS TO THE NEXT ALBUM MODE.”

Are you excited to hear Drake and DJ Khaled collab again?

