Disney+ and Hulu Combine…But Stay Separate

Source: YouTube

Disney is creating a “one-app experience” for Hulu and Disney Plus. It comes downs to giving advertisers more bang for their buck for the tier that gets ads. Disney CEO Bob Iger said: “While we continue to offer Disney plus Hulu and ESPN plus as standalone options, this is a logical progression of our DTC [direct-to-consumer] offerings that will provide greater opportunities for advertisers while giving bundle subscribers access to more robust and streamlined content, resulting in greater audience engagement and ultimately leading to a more unified streaming experience.”

It’s still not clear how much Disney will increase the price of its ad-free plan or if this pricing will change once Disney Plus and Hulu become available as a single app. The company just raised its prices on both Hulu and Disney Plus last year and also introduced a $7.99 per month ad-supported tier.