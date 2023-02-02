Did Punxsutawney Phil See His Shadow???

Every year, we can’t help but to check in on the livestream of the biggest thing going down on February 2nd…the OFFICIAL Groundhogs Day celebration in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. They’ve got tuxes and top hats…and a rodent who has no idea he’s the guest of honor! Naturally… we get excited.

From the text line:

Missy: I only listen to the groundhog celebration via WDJX

Angie: They need Ben there for groundhog day ceremony. I am dying laughing driving to work. Getting strange looks from car next to me.

Jessica: I literally have never listened or watched the Groundhog Day coverage until today on your show. #gophill

Too bad Phil let us down and predicted 6 more weeks of winter. LOL