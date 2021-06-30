Demi Lovato Launching ‘The Demi Lovato Show’ TV Series This Month

Demi Lovato can do anything. Demi Lovato’s new talk show “The Demi Lovato Show”, is set to debut on July 30th on the Roku channel.
Lovato’s show will include special guests, Jameela Jamil and Lucy Hale. Topics for the show include, body positivity, sex, feminism, and her interest in UFOs.
The pop star said, “Some conversations can be difficult, but I’ve never been one to shy away from speaking candidly about things. We wanted to create a space that normalizes living your own truth, where people can speak, engage and more importantly, learn, together”.