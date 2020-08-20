Dax Shepard Sustains Multiple Injuries After Motorcycle Accident
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 16: Dax Shepard of "Top Gear America" speaks during the Discovery MotorTrend segment of the 2020 Winter TCA Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 16, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
If you’re familiar with Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell, then you probably already know that Dax Shepard loves an adventure and any dangerous sport activity. While on a recent trip to a motorcycle track in California, Dax took a pretty massive spill after flipping over the handlebars of his motorcycle.
He says he is completely at fault for the accident, which was a tough pill for him to swallow as the people running the race track yelled at him for his recklessness. Dax sustained 4 broken ribs, a clavicle broken in 3 places, and an injured finger. He’s going to have to undergo surgery to fix everything. But he did reassure everyone on IG that he is indeed ok. Don’t forget to catch Kristen Bell’s look in the background of the picture.