Daniel Craig Does Interview Not Realizing He’s Bleeding On The Forehead

Jan 25, 2022 @ 8:29am

Variety published a conversation between Daniel Craig and Javier Bardem for their “Actors on Actors” series where they talked about their experiences in the entertainment industry.

Towards the end, Javier had to ask Daniel about what happened on his head!

 

“Where? Did I bash my head,” Daniel replied. He then joked that it was “probably part of a sandwich.”  He looked in the mirror and said that it was actually a cut on his head from when the ring lights fell on him setting up for the chat.

“This is 17 years playing Bond,” Daniel said with a laugh. “Can you see how accident prone I am? No wonder I get f–king injured every time I do a movie!”

