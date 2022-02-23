Critics Choice Have Separate Awards For Superhero Movies

The Critics Choice Association announced the nominations for the 2nd annual Critics Choice Super Awards, honoring the most popular, fan-obsessed genres across film and TV. Shang Chi & The Legend Of The Ten Rings and Spider-Man: No Way Home led the film nods with 5 each.
Two of the three current Peter Parkers landed acting mentions (Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland), but Tobey Maguire was left off the list. Zack Snyder’s Justice League, the four-hour cut of his superhero film, also landed in the best superhero movie category alongside Black Widow, Eternals, Shang-Chi, Spider-Man and The Suicide Squad. On the television side, Paramount Plus’ Evil and Netflix’s Midnight Mass led with six apiece. Disney Plus dominated the superhero categories with multiple nominations for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Hawkeye, Loki and WandaVision. The winners will be announced on March 17th, four days after the Critics Choice Awards, which will broadcast from the U.S. and London on March 13th.
