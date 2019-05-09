Creepy Old Lady Terrifies in New It Chapter 2 Trailer [Watch]

Stephen King has been tweeting about IT Chapter 2 and we now have the first official trailer. It’s horrifying.

Fast forward 27 years after the events of the first IT movie and that’s where Chapter 2 kicks off. The Loser’s Club has reunited to do battle with Pennywise the clown. The adult Losers Club is played by a veritable “who’s who” of Hollywood. James McAvoy as Bill Denbrough, Bill Hader as Richie Tozier, James Ransone as Eddie Kaspbrak, Isaiah Mustafa as Mike Hanlon, Jessica Chastain as Beverly Marsh and Jay Ryan as Ben Hanscom.

Prepare to wet your britches. This is terrifying.

“No one who dies here ever really dies…” *blank stare*

AAAAAH! Go away creepy old lady!!