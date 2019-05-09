Creepy Old Lady Terrifies in New It Chapter 2 Trailer [Watch]

Audience Screaming in Movie Theater

Stephen King has been tweeting about IT Chapter 2 and we now have the first official trailer. It’s horrifying.

Fast forward 27 years after the events of the first IT movie and that’s where Chapter 2 kicks off. The Loser’s Club has reunited to do battle with Pennywise the clown. The adult Losers Club is played by a veritable “who’s who” of Hollywood. James McAvoy as Bill Denbrough, Bill Hader as Richie Tozier, James Ransone as Eddie Kaspbrak, Isaiah Mustafa as Mike Hanlon, Jessica Chastain as Beverly Marsh and Jay Ryan as Ben Hanscom.

Prepare to wet your britches. This is terrifying.

“No one who dies here ever really dies…” *blank stare*

AAAAAH! Go away creepy old lady!!

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

You Will Cry When You See The Book This Dog Stole Tyra Banks Came Out of Retirement at 45 to SLAY Sport Illustrated Swimsuit Cover (MUST SEE) The First Pics Of The Royal Baby Archie Are Here! Billy McFarland Announces Second Fyre Festival Kraft Will PAY YOU $100 To Get A Babysitter on Mother’s Day There Is A Campaign To Get Robert Downey Jr. Nominated For An Oscar…And We’re Here For It
Comments