Congress Is Officially Looking Into The Taylor Swift Ticket Fiasco

Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) and Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), sent a letter to the FTC on Tuesday asking how it plans to combat “the use and operation of bots in the online ticket marketplace.” Blackburn and Blumenthal sponsored the Better Online Ticket Sales Act, which was signed into law in 2016, and is meant to prohibit scalpers from using software to purchase high volumes of tickets, but has been rarely used.

Ticketmaster claimed a “staggering number of bot attacks” contributed to the pre-sale for Swift’s Eras Tour having way higher traffic than expected. “While bots may not be the only reason for these problems, which Congress is evaluating, fighting bots is an important step in reducing consumer costs in the online ticketing industry,” the letter states.

