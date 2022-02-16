      Weather Alert

Coachella Lifts all Restrictions To Attend

Feb 16, 2022 @ 6:28am

Good news in another giant step back into normal life!

 

Fans attending the Coachella and Stagecoach festivals this April in Southern California won’t need to show proof of vaccination or negative COVID test results and NO MASKS! 

Coachella — which welcomed nearly 100,000 people each day in 2019 — also updated its “Health & Safety Rules” page to reflect the same information. However, it did add that these rules “may change at any time” depending on local ordinances and changes.

TAGS
Coachella masks negative test restrictions Stagecoach vaccination
POPULAR POSTS
NFL Player Takes A Fan To Her Daddy/Daughter Dance
Kanye West Needs Billie Eilish To Apologize Before He Performs At Coachella
Tons Of Celebs Vibe To Super Bowl Halftime Show
You Laugh You Lose: DicTATER
Family Creates Olympic Luge Down Their Stairs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On