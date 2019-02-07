Chris Pratt’s Name Is On A Plaque At This Restaurant

Chris Pratt’s story of how he was discovered is literally that cliche story of working as a waiter and getting noticed by a director who happened to eat there.

He shared a pic on Instagram of himself in a booth at Bubba Gump Shrimp Company…he was a waiter there two decades ago.

“Twenty years ago I was a waiter at Bubba Gump Shrimp Company. Every time I go back I’m reminded of the thousands of shrimp I ate off of people’s plates on the way back to the kitchen,” he quipped. “Please tip your server. Leave at least 20%. Also leave some shrimp.”

He told the story of how he was discovered while working there last June during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan.

“Eighteen years ago I was waiting tables in Maui and working in a restaurant, living in a van,” Pratt recalled. “A director came in, I was at my table and she said, ‘Hey, you’re cute, do you act?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, I act. You should put me in a movie.’ And then four days later I was in Los Angeles and I never went back.”

He was Gumper of the Year and got his name on a plaque.

