Chris Pratt Fights Alien Invaders…But Not As Star Lord
Chris Pratt is starring in The Tomorrow War and the plot sounds a little kinda sort like something from a Guardians of the Galaxy movie! This time, Pratt plays a high school teacher who’s recruited by time-traveling soldiers to jump 30 years into the future to help mankind fight alien invaders.
Here’s the official plot synopsis:
In The Tomorrow War, the world is stunned when a group of time travelers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Thirty years in the future mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt). Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan teams up with a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (J.K. Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet.
It premieres on Amazon Prime Video on July 2.