Chris Martin Says Coldplay Has Attempted Five Bond Themes But “They’re Not Very Good”

Coldplay‘s Chris Martin said they have tried to write a good theme for a James Bond movie for 20 years, but “never submitted them.” He said, “We have Bond themes for about five movies, but they’re not very good, to be honest. Also I don’t know if we’re spiritually on the same trip as James. As much as I like the films, I don’t know if us singing would do it for him. He’d be like, ‘That’s not what I’m into at all, fellas. I like guns and sh*t. All this hippie stuff just isn’t going to work’.”
So what does he think of the latest one for “No Time To Die” by Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas? Martin said, “I know when a song is great when my body goes into absolute furious jealousy for a minute – when I heard that song, I was like, ‘You f***ing b****ds’.
