Chocolate-Stuffed Marshmallows Are Here to Take Your S’mores Game to the Next Level

Homemade Gooey Marshmallow S'mores with Chocolate

Summer is here and that means bonfires and s’mores!

My favorite part of a good S’more is the chocolate.. There is never enough, until now!

There will be chocolate-filled marshmallows are hitting shelves soon.

Aptly dubbed Stuffed Puffs, the confections look like plain ol’ marshmallows from the outside, but just one bite reveals a sweet chocolaty center just waiting to be melted over an open fire!

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

We Stuffed the chocolate inside. Dropping April 28th @walmart #StuffedPuffs #marshmallow

A post shared by Stuffed Puffs™ (@stuffedpuffs) on

The countdown starts now!

