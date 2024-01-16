99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Chiefs Win Over The Dolphins Is The Most-Streamed Live Event In History

January 16, 2024 8:50AM EST
Share
Source: YouTube

The Chiefs’ win over the Dolphins averaged 23 million viewers on Peacock, local NBC affiliates, and the NFL+ app. It’s the most-streamed live event in U.S. history and made up 30% of internet traffic.

Sure a certain pop star girlfriend had nothing to do with that!

By the way, her custom jacket was made by another NFL wife, Kristin Juszczyk, who is married to 49ers Pro Bowl fullback Kyle Juszczyk.

More about:
history
kansas city chiefs
Miami Dolphins
most-streamed
Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce

POPULAR POSTS

1

School Closings and Delays
2

Jeremy Allen White Strips Down For New Calvin Klein Ad
3

Kelly Clarkson Reveals She Lost 60 Pounds
4

Dolly Parton Grants a Dying Man's Bucket List Wish
5

Bonnaroo 2024 Lineup Revealed

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE