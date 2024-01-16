Taylor Swift’s Custom Chiefs Jacket Was Made By Another Player’s Wife

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – OCTOBER 22: Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes react to a touchdown scored by Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 22, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift at a football game? Hell yeah. Count us IN! You may have seen Taylor rocking a custom #87 puffy jacket at the Chiefs’ cold game against Miami Dolphins — another NFL player’s wife HANDMADE it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kristin Juszczyk (@kristinjuszczyk)

Kristin Juszczyk is married to Kyle Juszczyk, who plays for the San Francisco 49ers. Her Instagram is full of reimagined NFL jerseys into coats and vests and other apparel she rocks herself like a pleated skirt and a pair of jeans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kristin Juszczyk (@kristinjuszczyk)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kristin Juszczyk (@kristinjuszczyk)

It looks like she’s getting a lot of attention for her work as now Taylor Lautner has worn her work now to support the Detroit Lions: