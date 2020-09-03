Chico The Parrot SLAYS This Beyonce Song And Many More
Lincolnshire Wildlife Park is having an issue with crowds not sticking to the social distancing guidelines to get a glimpse of Chico, a nine-year-old yellow-crowned amazon parrot. Chico has regularly broken into song since arriving at the attraction in Boston 18 months ago. Legit….he should go on tour because the vocals are FIRE! Footage of Chico singing an incredibly accurate rendition of Beyonce’s If I Were A Boy went viral after it was uploaded to social media.
He can also sing Lady Gaga’s Poker Face, Katy Perry’s Firework and Crazy by Gnarls Barkley!