Chick-fil-A Hosting Daddy-Daughter Date Night

Hey dads, if you’re looking to have a special moment with your daughter how about taking her to Chick-fil-A’s “Daddy-Daughter Date Night.”

The tradition started nine years ago at a Kansas based Chick-fil-A and now the tradition has spread to other locations across the country.

For the date nights, there are tablecloths, flowers balloons, and menus to make daddy’s little girl feel extra special. Some locations even include a dessert bar and table service.

Most locations have set March 23 as the date night day, but it’s best to check with the Chick-fil-A in your area to see if they’re participating on that day or another date.