Cheap Old Houses Is Getting A Show On HGTV

Nov 12, 2020 @ 7:05am

You might have heard of the viral Instagram account, Cheap Old Houses.

 

CHEAP OLD HOUSES ROADTRIP!!! We’ve been keeping this a secret for soooo long, but we’re so excited to share that we’re bringing peeling wallpaper, rickety pocket doors and pink bathrooms to @hgtv !!!! . Do you love how many times I said “real” in this video? (Ha!) I mean it! This is the true, authentic show we’ve always wanted to make. We’ll be touring actual cheap old houses for sale and then visiting people from the cheap old house community who have purchased and restored their own. We’ve been so inspired by all of you and hope this show can inspire more people in the world to restore and revitalize these beauties. . We’re smack in the middle of filming now, and our cheap old truck has been quite a trooper. Pending any roadside breakdowns, we’ll see you on TV! Ahhh!!! . – Ethan + Elizabeth

Ethan and Elizabeth Finkelstein run the account, as well as their own historic homes listing platform and community called Circa. They showcase affordable homes under $150,000 that vary in their state of disrepair, but still have great architectural details.  Well fans of the account reached out to HGTV saying you should give them a show, and they listened. They ordered 8 episodes that will show the Finkelsteins as they visit two low-priced older homes in the U.S. You’ll also get an inside look at the homes and their architectural fun facts, and why they pick the homes they do to feature on Insta.  You’ll also hear from homeowners the stories of restoring the homes.

Filming is happening now with a premiere date yet to be announced…

