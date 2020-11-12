Cheap Old Houses Is Getting A Show On HGTV

Ethan and Elizabeth Finkelstein run the account, as well as their own historic homes listing platform and community called Circa. They showcase affordable homes under $150,000 that vary in their state of disrepair, but still have great architectural details. Well fans of the account reached out to HGTV saying you should give them a show, and they listened. They ordered 8 episodes that will show the Finkelsteins as they visit two low-priced older homes in the U.S. You’ll also get an inside look at the homes and their architectural fun facts, and why they pick the homes they do to feature on Insta. You’ll also hear from homeowners the stories of restoring the homes.
Filming is happening now with a premiere date yet to be announced…
