Celebrate “National Slider Day” With A FREE SLIDER From White Castle Today

Happy National Slider Day! Thank you White Castle for giving us this day so that we can enjoy one free slider and one free small drink all FREE!

Seriously, we just found our lunch. Who’s going with us for a slider party?

CLICK HERE TO REDEEM YOUR COUPON FOR A FREE SLIDER!

Don’t judge, but we love White Castle sober or after a few adult beverages.

“At White Castle, we take tremendous pride in the 2×2 inch sliders we’ve been serving and perfecting for nearly 100 years,” said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. “We invented National Slider Day as a special tribute to the fans who share that appreciation for the slider and share their Cravings with us. We hope everyone will have the opportunity to bite into a tasty slider on May 15.”

