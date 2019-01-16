Celeb Beef Over The Keto Diet

There is a celeb fitness diet beef brewing between Jillian Michaels and Al Roker and Andy Cohen.

So fitness guru Jillian Michaels has been publicly criticizing the popular Keto diet…and that ticked off Al and Andy. Al called her a bully and Andy called her “jackhole” of the day on his show ‘Watch What Happens Live.”

So @JillianMichaels says #Keto is a bad idea. This from a woman who promoted on camera bullying , deprivation, manipulation and more weekly in the name of weight loss. Now those sound like bad ideas — Al Roker (@alroker) January 10, 2019

So she went on “TMZ Live” to address the feud by politely inviting them to debate the science of keto in person.

