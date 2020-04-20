      Breaking News
Carole Baskin Is Exposing “Tiger King” Inaccuracies

Apr 20, 2020 @ 10:43am

Netflix’s “Tiger King” is the most popular TV series holding the #1 spot for weeks on end now. According to Nielsen, users watched more than 5.3 billion minutes of the show from March 23-29. Dang. And it didn’t exact paint Joe’s ‘rival’, Carole Baskin, in a favorable light, basically accusing her of feeding her former husband to tigers.

Well, she’s striking back with videos pointing out where the show got it wrong. Like, why she never took a polygraph test after her husband’s disappearance:

Carole, on the supposed “real story” behind why “Tiger King portrayed me as someone who went after Joe’s poor mother and father”:

MORE HERE

