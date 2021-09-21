Carly Rae Jepsen Celebrates 10 Year Anniversary Of “Call Me Maybe”

Carly Rae Jepsen is celebrating the 10-year anniversary of her huge song that launched her career, “Call Me Maybe.” So she paid homage to it by reimagining the cover art with her dressed as an old lady.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Carly Rae Jepsen (@carlyraejepsen)
A post shared by Carly Rae Jepsen (@carlyraejepsen)
There’s actually two new versions of her posing for the “Call Me Maybe” cover: One image is of her current self with cropped platinum blonde hair, a beige shawl, and mustard colored heels. A second photo shows her as an old woman with gray hair, glasses, a knitted shawl and crochet essentials.