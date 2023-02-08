Cardi B Scolds Offset And Quavo In Backstage Fight At Grammys

There were rumors of a scuffle backstage between Migos rappers Offset and Quavo before their tribute to Takeoff. Entertainment Tonight has video of Cardi B trying to squash it.

She was caught on camera yelling “Both of y’all wrong. Both of y’all! This is not right.” It apparently got physical when Quavo allegedly blocked Offset from getting to the stage for the tribute – despite producers inviting them to perform together. The trio were once close but Offset had been on the outs with Quavo and Takeoff before Takeoff’s murder.

After the show, Offset seemed to downplay the reports tweeting: “What tf look like fighting my brother yal [sic] n—-s is crazy.”