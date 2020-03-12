Broadway in Louisville Announces 2020/2021 Season Including Mean Girls, Hamilton, and MORE
Now this really did just brighten our day! PNC Broadway in Louisville just announced their 2020-2021 season and it looks AMAZING!
MEAN GIRLS November 10-15, 2020
TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD December 1-6, 2020
WAITRESS January 5-10, 2021
HAMILTON February 9-28, 2021
CATS March 16-21, 2021
TOOTSIE June 8-13, 2021
AIN’T TOO PROUD July 27-August 1, 2021
Season tickets for the 2020-2021 PNC Broadway in Louisville Season will go on sale
Thursday, March 12 at 6 am with two convenient ways to purchase:
1. Order online at www.BroadwayinLouisville.com.
2. Call the Broadway Across America toll-free Louisville Season Ticket Hotline at 502-
561-1003. The Hotline hours are Monday – Friday, 9 am-5 pm.
3. In-person at the Broadway in Louisville office (620 W Main Street)