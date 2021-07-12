Britney Spears Making Moves To Get New Law Firm To Help End Her Conservatorship

After Britney Spears lost her lawyer and manager last week, now she’s reached out to a large law firm to hire former federal prosecutor Mathew Rosengart to help end her conservatorship after 13 years. TMZ had the latest over the weekend, and if they take on the case, they will first file paperwork to remove her dad as conservator of her estate.
“Pursuant to my statement in open court on June 23, 2021, my rights, and my desire to end the above-referenced conservatorship as to my father Jamie P. Spears, it is my desire to choose and retain my own counsel, at Greenberg, Traurig, LLP as set forth above,” she wrote in the paperwork, signing it “BRITNEY JEAN SPEARS.”
MORE HERE