      Weather Alert

Britney Spears Making Moves To Get New Law Firm To Help End Her Conservatorship

Jul 12, 2021 @ 7:48am

After Britney Spears lost her lawyer and manager last week, now she’s reached out to a large law firm to hire former federal prosecutor Mathew Rosengart to help end her conservatorship after 13 years. TMZ had the latest over the weekend, and if they take on the case, they will first file paperwork to remove her dad as conservator of her estate.

 

“Pursuant to my statement in open court on June 23, 2021, my rights, and my desire to end the above-referenced conservatorship as to my father Jamie P. Spears, it is my desire to choose and retain my own counsel, at Greenberg, Traurig, LLP as set forth above,” she wrote in the paperwork, signing it “BRITNEY JEAN SPEARS.”

MORE HERE

 

TAGS
battle Britney Spears conservatorship dad jamie spears law firm lawyers
POPULAR POSTS
Hero Gets National Attention For Stopping A Local Kidnapping
Shoppers Break Into "Star-Spangled Banner" At Walmart
Coors Light Wants To Pay You $5000 To "Chill"
Former JCPS Teacher Of The Year Talks Alcohol Addiction And Recovery On "Red Table Talk"
Subway To Give Away 1 Million Free Subs Next Week As Part Of Menu Overhaul
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On