Britney Spears Is Good With Her Parents Despite Conservatorship Drama

Britney Spears’ conservatorship is going smoothly, according to a new report, despite rumors of turmoil between the pop star and her family, which has been legally responsible for Spears for more than a decade.

Spears is spending her days relaxing with her personal trainer boyfriend Sam Asghari in Los Angeles, getting regular acupuncture and massages and beauty treatments, since ending her Las Vegas residency in January. While fans have speculated there’s an internal power struggle between Spears’ divorced parents over how much freedom their daughter should have, she’s free to go where she pleases — except liquor stores. She’s in touch with her father, Jamie, more than ever, calling him multiple times a day. He’s been her legal guardian since 2002. As one source put it, “Britney does what she wants. The conservatorship protects her, but with a few exceptions it doesn’t restrict her in her day-to-day life.”

Britney really wants her iPhone, but Jamie and Lynne Spears don’t want greedy hangers-on with ulterior motives to have too much access to her in her vulnerable state. As for whether she’ll ever perform again, she says ‘of course’ she will.

Earlier this week, her longtime manager Larry Rudolph told TMZ, “I don’t want her to work again ’till she’s ready, physically, mentally and passionately. If that time never comes again it will never come again.” That obviously made fans panic.

So a photographer said to her: “Britney, a lot of people don’t think you’re going to perform again,” which was caught in a video posted by The Blast.

“Aw,” she replied.

“Are we gonna see you perform again, Brit?” he continued.

“Of course,” she said with a smile. We’ll wait for you, Brit.

