Britney Spears Gets Candid About Being Single Again

December 12, 2023 9:02AM EST
Britney Spears wrote on Instagram her thoughts about being single again and her mental health. “It’s so weird being single,” “I’ve had a lot of time to really look back with all the good and bad … I’ve realized I don’t talk to myself that nicely at all.”

She admits “I’m easily manipulated and I wear my heart on my sleeve,” “But I’m definitely changing all that … I have to make time to stop and look around to re-evaluate myself and say is this good for me ???”

 

 

But she’s owning her life now saying, “l’m honestly bored but I’m also scared of a lot of things … The way I live my life is mine … I’ve had so many people interfere with that … But to know it’s ok to be selfish with my life and enjoy it is amazing !!!”

