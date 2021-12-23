      Weather Alert

Britney Spears Flexes Her Singing Skills On Instagram

Dec 23, 2021 @ 8:15am
LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 26: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Britney Spears performs Britney Spears: Piece of Me Remixed. Reimagined. Still iconic. At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on February 26, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/BSLV/Getty Images for Brandcasting, Inc)

Britney Spears continues to share her life with fans through social media and recently she took to Instagram to give them a peek of her singing voice.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

Miley Cyrus was one of the first to comment calling Britney’s voice the “vocal bible,” a term that has also been used to describe Brandy.

Some people in the comments, however, compared Britney’s vocal runs to a hurt cat but it’s quite possible it’s been years since she sang and probably is just sharing the process of getting her voice back in shape.

Spears also announced a new song is on the way.

What did you think of Britney’s singing? Do you think her song will be about her family and the conservatorship?

