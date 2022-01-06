Britney Spears Enjoys First Glass Of Wine In 13 Years

Britney Spears says it’s the little things she’s savoring in a lengthy post on social media. Things she wasn’t able to do under the restrictions of her 13-year conservatorship that was terminated in November.
In her caption, she said she was finally able to enjoy a glass of wine after a long hiatus, writing, “I mean I had my first glass of red wine 🍷 last weekend !!! I’ve waited 13 years … that’s long enough !!!” Britney also addressed some “hateful” comments she received on the dancing video.
“In a world where we all have the right to speak … drive … buy alcohol … party … have cash … I apologize for INDULGING in front of the masses … and dancing a touch slower !!! I mean what was I thinking 😂?? Nobody’s perfect !!!” she wrote.
Adding, “Pss… Yes I read the comments and people are absolutely hateful 😒 .”