Brian Austin Green And His Partner Girlfriend Are The Cutest Thing On The Dance Floor This Season

Sep 21, 2021 @ 8:59am

“Dancing With the Stars” has a history of celebrities falling for their pro dancer partners during the course of the show…but Brian Austin Green and girlfriend Sharna Burgess are already there!  She convinced him to compete on the show and from the looks of their chemistry, he’s loving his choice to do it! How cute are they?

Spice Girl Melanie C is also competing:

Lori Loughlin’s daughter Olivia Jade is trying to write her redemption story:

Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee is awesome as expected…

And JoJo Siwa has a female partner

